Amanda Kloots Plans To Return To Writing After 'DWTS'

Amanda Kloots placed 4th during the season finale of "Dancing with the Stars" on Monday night, but she says the win was really just being on the ballroom floor. "This whole show has been so much more than I could have ever dreamed of," she told Access Hollywood. Amanda says now that the competition is over, she is getting back to writing. "I have some books coming up," she revealed. She will also be joining the 'DWTS' cast on tour.

