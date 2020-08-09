Also available on the NBC app

A month after Nick Cordero passed away from complications caused by the novel coronavirus, Amanda Kloots is getting candid about how she felt recently picking up her late husband's ashes. "It was beyond surreal and horrible. But they’re in my possession and a good friend of mine said some beautiful advice: look at it as you have him with you now. Which is really a nice way of looking at it, which is true," she shared on her Instagram.

