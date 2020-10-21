Also available on the nbc app

Amanda Kloots has marked another bittersweet anniversary without Nick Cordero. The fitness trainer shared a photo taken on October 20, 2019, in which she's seen posing with her late husband and their baby boy, Elvis, in Los Angeles. "One year ago today, we found our home in Laurel Canyon," she posted. "You can see the open house paper in Nick's hand. Nick was so happy, so confident that we would get this home, even though we had NOTHING in place and barely enough money to get a mortgage. I'll never forget this day and I'm incredibly grateful to Nick for being so persistent on this decision because now Elvis and I have a beautiful place to live and he is with us there every day."

