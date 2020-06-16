Also available on the NBC app

Amanda Kloots asks fans to "say safe" amid the COVID-19 crisis as her husband Nick Cordero enters day 75 in the ICU. Amanda posted a photo of herself on Instagram in a mask and emphasized just how serious the coronavirus is, admitting that she and her husband didn't take the virus seriously from its onset. "I never thought Nick or I would get COVID and we both thought [if] we did we would be able to stay at home and recover," she wrote. "Nick is 41 years old, in shape and had no preexisting health conditions. He is going on day 75 in the ICU. My heart breaks for him everyday."

