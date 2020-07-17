Also available on the NBC app

Amanda Kloots still feels a deep connection to late husband Nick Cordero. Nearly two weeks after he passed away from COVID-19 complications, the actress revealed that she received a sweet message from the Broadway star thanks to an issue of PEOPLE magazine with his face on cover. "It fell off the bed and landed face down and on the back cover was the Geico gecko," she posted on Instagram. "Nick put two things on his vision board this year, two things. One of them was the Geico gecko. Out of all the ads that could have been on the back of Nick's issue, THIS WAS THE AD!"

