Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Amanda Kloots Calls Son Elvis Embodying His Late Dad Nick Cordero 'Almost Like a Ghost Moment'

CLIP10/05/21
Also available on the nbc app

Amanda Kloots and her "Dancing with the Stars" partner Alan Bernsten hit it out of the park with their Britney Spears inspired Cha Cha on Monday night. "It was, I think, my favorite costume I have ever worn," Amanda told Access Hollywood. "The Talk" co-host also opened up about her 2-year-old son Elvis embodying his late father, Nick Cordero recently. "I know it sounds crazy but it was almost like a ghost moment," she said. The next episode of "DWTS" will air Monday & Tuesday night on ABC.

Appearing:
Tags: amanda kloots, The Talk, dancing with the stars, Nick Cordero, DWTS
S2021 E06 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.