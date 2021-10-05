Also available on the nbc app

Amanda Kloots and her "Dancing with the Stars" partner Alan Bernsten hit it out of the park with their Britney Spears inspired Cha Cha on Monday night. "It was, I think, my favorite costume I have ever worn," Amanda told Access Hollywood. "The Talk" co-host also opened up about her 2-year-old son Elvis embodying his late father, Nick Cordero recently. "I know it sounds crazy but it was almost like a ghost moment," she said. The next episode of "DWTS" will air Monday & Tuesday night on ABC.

