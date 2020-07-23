Main Content

Amanda Kloots Announces Posthumous Release Of Nick Cordero's One-Man Show

CLIP07/22/20

Fans haven't heard the last of the late Nick Cordero. The Broadway star's widow, Amanda Kloots, announced on social media that his amazing singing voice will live on in a forthcoming recording from his 2019 cabaret performance. "Exciting news! Nick’s one-man show he created last April @54below is being released by @bwayrecords with presale starting today," she revealed. The album will be released on September 17, which would have been Nick's 42nd birthday.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.