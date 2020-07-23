Jerry Seinfeld Shares How His 'Seinfeld' Co-Stars Make Each Other Laugh On Set In 1996 Interview
CLIP 05/29/23
Main Content
Fans haven't heard the last of the late Nick Cordero. The Broadway star's widow, Amanda Kloots, announced on social media that his amazing singing voice will live on in a forthcoming recording from his 2019 cabaret performance. "Exciting news! Nick’s one-man show he created last April @54below is being released by @bwayrecords with presale starting today," she revealed. The album will be released on September 17, which would have been Nick's 42nd birthday.