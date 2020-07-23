Fans haven't heard the last of the late Nick Cordero. The Broadway star's widow, Amanda Kloots, announced on social media that his amazing singing voice will live on in a forthcoming recording from his 2019 cabaret performance. "Exciting news! Nick’s one-man show he created last April @54below is being released by @bwayrecords with presale starting today," she revealed. The album will be released on September 17, which would have been Nick's 42nd birthday.

