Also available on the nbc app

Amanda Kloots is getting back in the saddle! The proud mom went horseback riding with her one-year-old son Elvis and actress Olivia Munn. Amanda shared the videos and photos on her Instagram writing, “Such a fun family day riding horses! Elvis was fearless, such a little cowboy. He loves horses.” It’s good to see Amanda and her son soaking up family time following the tragic death of her husband, Nick Cordero from COVID-19 complications.

Appearing: