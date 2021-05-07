Main Content

Amanda Kloots' 1-Year-Old Son Elvis Makes TV Debut On 'The Talk' In Honor Of Mother's Day

Amanda Kloots got a special Mother's Day surprise on "The Talk"! The daytime show co-host lit up when her toddler Elvis walked on set in a tiny white suit and pink bowtie with a bouquet of flowers just for her. The little one – who is set to turn 2 next month – went in for a hug, and Amanda swept him up into her arms. The sweet moment marked Elvis' first-ever television appearance – and it's safe to say he nailed it!

