Katy Perry has a fan in another powerful lady! Poet Amanda Gorman opened up to Access Hollywood at Variety's Power of Women event on Thursday about how she was fangirling ahead of meeting Katy. "I feel like I got a good tester run because I met Lorde at the Met Gala so I was like, ok I freaked out there – now Katy's left." Amanda also reminisced on how much her life has changed since the Inauguration. "It's been like 8 or 9 months but I felt like I've lived a lifetime," she said.

