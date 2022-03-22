Amanda Bynes' conservatorship has ended after nearly nine years. A judge ended her conservatorship in a court hearing on Tuesday, Access Hollywood has confirmed. The arrangement was put in place in 2013 after she was placed on a psychiatric hold and was overseen by her mother Lynn Bynes. Shortly after the decision was made Amanda told People she will continue to prioritize her well-being. "In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter," she said in part.

