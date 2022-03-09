Also available on the nbc app

Amanda Bynes is back! The actress spoke out in a rare Instagram video this week after filing to end her conservatorship, sharing gratitude for the outpouring of well wishes as she pursues her independence. "I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out," she said in part, referencing her hearing scheduled for March 22. According to legal documents obtained by Access Hollywood, Amanda contends that her condition has improved and court protection is no longer necessary.

