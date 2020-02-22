Amanda Bynes Speaks Out About Her 'Controversial' Conservatorship

Also available on the NBC app

Amanda Bynes took to social media to air her grievances about the costs of her medical treatment and said she wants to speak to a judge about the terms of her conservatorship. The former child star said she's "been going to a treatment center that charges $5,200 a month" and there's "no reason why I shouldn't go to a therapist who takes my insurance for $5,000 less a month." Amanda then apologized to fans for talking about her case on social media "but this is what life has come to."

