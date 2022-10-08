Amanda Bynes is pursuing a new passion! The "She's The Man" actress announced her new path in her Instagram bio on Friday, writing that she is "in cosmetology college to become a manicurist." Amanda also posted a selfie video of her at school on her Instagram Story. The 36-year-old showed off her all-black outfit and the space where she was learning her new craft and zoomed in on three nails painted with black and glittering silver polish.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight