Justin Timberlake's 'Justified' Turns 20: See Him Break Down His Debut Album 2 Decades Ago
CLIP 11/05/22
Main Content
Amanda Bynes is pursuing a new passion! The "She's The Man" actress announced her new path in her Instagram bio on Friday, writing that she is "in cosmetology college to become a manicurist." Amanda also posted a selfie video of her at school on her Instagram Story. The 36-year-old showed off her all-black outfit and the space where she was learning her new craft and zoomed in on three nails painted with black and glittering silver polish.