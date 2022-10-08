Main Content

Amanda Bynes Reveals She's Going To Cosmetology School To Become A Manicurist

CLIP10/07/22

Amanda Bynes is pursuing a new passion! The "She's The Man" actress announced her new path in her Instagram bio on Friday, writing that she is "in cosmetology college to become a manicurist." Amanda also posted a selfie video of her at school on her Instagram Story. The 36-year-old showed off her all-black outfit and the space where she was learning her new craft and zoomed in on three nails painted with black and glittering silver polish.

