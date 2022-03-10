Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Not Being Included In 'The Kardashians': 'Happy That It Continues'
Amanda Bynes is ready for a new look! The actress revealed that she's having her heart face tattoo removed and she gave fans an up-close peek at the process in a new Instagram video this week – and she isn't stopping there! The "She's the Man" star also announced a return to monochrome hair after rocking an ombre style. Amanda's update follows a candid Insta clip in which she shared gratitude for fans' well wishes as she takes a major step toward ending her nine-year conservatorship.