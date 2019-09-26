Amanda Bynes Living In Sober Group Home Following Relapse (Report)

Also available on the NBC app

Amanda Bynes is continuing to focus on her health and well-being. Sources close to the actress tell The Blast that she is "not doing well" and is currently living in a sober group home at the request of her doctors and family. The latest news follows reports that the "Easy A" star had checked herself into a Los Angeles treatment facility earlier this year following a "stress-related relapse" in January. Access Hollywood has reached out to Amanda's team for comment.

Appearing: