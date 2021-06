Also available on the nbc app

Amanda Bynes is not pregnant, according to her lawyer, David Esquibias. In March, the "Easy A" star shared photo of a sonogram on Instagram to announce that she was expecting her first child with fiancé Paul Michael. Now, Esquibias has told multiple outlets that her family is not expanding. “Amanda is not pregnant. And she is sheltering in a safe location,” he told E! News.

Appearing: