Amanda Bynes is feeling happy and healthy in her new relationship! The actress shared a candid video on Instagram to celebrate one year of sobriety and introduce her fiancé Paul Michael to the world. "I'm so lucky," she gushed. "As you can see, he's drop-dead gorgeous. He's also the best person on the face of the earth." The former child star also apologized for her past behavior on social media after making headlines in 2013 for calling a bunch of celebrities ugly on Twitter.

