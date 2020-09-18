Also available on the nbc app

Amal Clooney has quit her position as the UK's special envoy on media freedom. The high-profile human rights lawyer, who is married to George Clooney, submitted her letter of resignation to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in protest of what she called the government's "lamentable" intention to "break international law" with the Internal Market Bill. She wrote, "Very sadly, it has now become untenable for me, as special envoy, to urge other states to respect and enforce international obligations while the UK declares that it does not intend to do so itself."

Appearing: