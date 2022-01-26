Alyssa Milano joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to discuss her new movie "Brazen." The "Charmed" actress also said she would be supportive of her kids if they wanted to enter the entertainment business, saying, "Who better than me to raise a child in the business or raise someone that wants to be in the business." You can watch Alyssa in "Brazen" which is streaming now on Netflix.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight