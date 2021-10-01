Main Content

Alyssa Milano Shares Unexpected Thing 'Who's The Boss' Costar Judith Light Taught Her

Alyssa Milano is opening up about how women in her life have empowered her. Access Hollywood caught up with the actress at Variety's Power of Women event and she revealed the unexpected thing her "Who's The Boss" co-star, Judith Light, taught her. "Judith Light was a big part of my childhood and a part of my career. She was actually the first person who taught me how to use a tampon, so I feel like that's pretty empowering," Alyssa said.

