Alyssa Milano opens up to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about parenting her 8-year-old and 5-year-old kids while in quarantine during the COVID-19 outbreak. And, the actress reveals that she and her husband binge-watched Netflix's "Tiger King" in about three days and she would like to play one of the real-life characters if ever a film adaptation were made.

