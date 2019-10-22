Alyssa Milano Reveals That 'Charmed' Movies May Come To Netflix

Also available on the NBC app

The Power of Three might be making movies! Alyssa Milano reveals to Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover that the cast of the iconic 90s’ TV show has chatted about making "Charmed" movies for Netflix. Alyssa shares that she thinks expanding the beloved franchise would be a "great way to celebrate fans" that have stuck around for such a long time. The star also chats about her new children's book "Hope #1: Project Middle School.

