Alyssa Milano Involved In 'Terrifying' Car Crash After Uncle Suffers Heart Attack At Wheel

Alyssa Milano is speaking out after being involved in a harrowing incident on the highway. The actress and activist revealed on Wednesday that she and her uncle were involved in a car crash the night prior after he suffered a medical emergency at the wheel. She tweeted in part, "Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event. I was a passenger in a car my Uncle Mitch was driving when he suffered a serious heart attack, resulting in a car crash."

