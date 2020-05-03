Also available on the NBC app

Celebrity chef Alton Brown and wife Elizabeth Ingram joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez for Access Daily which is filming the show remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple, who just tied the knot in October 2018 described how they’re enjoying the time together and how they spend a lot of time in the kitchen cooking. Alton has brought back his iconic show “Good Eats” but with a twist, “Good Eats: Reloaded” airs Monday nights on the Cooking Channel.

