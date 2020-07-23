Also available on the NBC app

Alonzo Brooks was murdered in 2004, but his killer has never been found. The case was just featured on the new Netflix version of "Unsolved Mysteries," and now, the FBI has reopened the investigation and is offering $100,000 for information leading to an arrest. Access Hollywood spoke with Alonzo's mother, Maria Ramirez, who reacted to the new development and emotionally reflected memories of her late son.

