Allyson Felix is busy gearing up for the 2021 Olympics – and raising her adorable daughter Camryn! The nine-time Olympic medalist chatted with Access Daily's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans all about her mindset going into the postponed Summer Games and explained the "whole different motivation" being a mom gives her. Allyson also talked about Serena Williams setting the bar as a mom and athlete. Allyson appears in "Dreams Live On: Countdown to Tokyo," a special telling the stories behind all the elite athletes training for the Olympics, which is streaming now for free on Peacock.

