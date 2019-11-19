Jason Derulo & Girlfriend Jena Frumes Welcome Newborn Son Jason King: 'The Happiest Day Of My Life'
Ally Brooke opened up to Access Hollywood about her quick decision to volunteer to be eliminated from "Dancing With the Stars," instead of James Van Der Beek, who announced moments earlier that his wife Kimberly recently suffered a miscarriage. "(James) has been through so much, he's been through a heartbreaking tragedy … I felt like it was not right for me to be there over him," Ally admitted to Access Hollywood.