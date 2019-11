Also available on the NBC app

Ally Brooke chats with Access Hollywood and talks about singing the title song for Nickelodeon's new animated series, "The Casagrandes." She also teases new music following the success of her single, "Lips Don't Lie" and shares what it's like getting so much support from Harmonizers. The singer also raves about one of the series' stars, Alexa PenaVega!

Appearing: