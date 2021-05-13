Also available on the nbc app

Ally Brooke is getting candid about her time in Fifth Harmony. The 27-year-old was on her podcast, “The Ally Brooke Show,” where she spoke out about her time in the girl group. Brooke claims she was allegedly verbally and mentally abused while in Fifth Harmony. “It was hard because there was so much going on. So much behind-the-scenes. So much toxicity. So much abuse. So much abuse of power. So much mental abuse. Verbal abuse. It’s horrible, and to me it’s a shame, because we were so big. I should have enjoyed myself more. I did so much for the group,” she said.

