Allison Janney Says Tonya Harding Was Thrilled With How She Portrayed Her Mom In 'I, Tonya'

Allison Janney talks with Access Live's Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover about her Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for "I, Tonya."
Appearing:
Tags: access hollywood live, television, access live, i tonya cast, interviews, actress allison janney, celebrity, gossip, breaking news, i tonya movie, is allison janney, allison janney, i tonya awards, hollywood, celebrity news, i tonya film, access, allison janney i tonya, entertainment, al, where is allison janney now, entertainment news, who is allison janney, allison janney news, i tonya, allison janney awards, allison janney now
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.