Allison Holker's Daughter Weslie Honors Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Two Months After His Death: 'I Miss U'

CLIP02/22/23

Allison Holker's daughter, Weslie, is paying tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss, just two months after his death. On Tuesday, the 14-year-old shared an emotional TikTok video of herself looking in the mirror. In the clip, she holds her phone up showing photos of herself and the "So You Think You Can Dance" alum on her phone case. Weslie, who was adopted by tWtich years prior, captioned the post "I miss u" as Mac Miller's song "Surf" played in the background.

Tags: twitch, stephen boss, Allison Holker, Daughter, miss you, weslie
