Allison Holker Boss can’t hold back her affection for husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss in her interview with Scott Evans on Access Daily. The “Design Star: Next Gen” star gushed over her husband, saying “I have the sweetest husband that anybody could ever ask for because, bless his heart, I come up with the craziest ideas and I’ll be like, ‘Babe, we’re painting the room right now.’” She continued with, “My husband will tell you, he loves me. He loves me, he breathes me. But I am definitely like ‘We got to do this. Boom, boom, boom.’ I’m moving all fast and he’s moving all slow.” “Design Star: Next Gen” is available now on Discovery+.

