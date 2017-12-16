All The Cute Celebrity Babies Born In 2017!

Also available on the NBC app
What a baby boom! From Beyoncé and Jay Z's twins Rumi and Sir to Serena Williams' mini-me Alexis Olympia and Lauren Conrad's little boy Liam, there was plenty of newborn cuteness to go around this year.
Appearing:
Tags: topher grace, jay z, irina shayk, ashley hinshaw, lauren conrad, david cross, janet jackson, william tell, dean mcdermott, russell wilson, whitney port, jason statham, sophie hunter, jimmy kimmel, gal gadot, derek jeter, blue ivy, serena williams, matthew morrison, beyonce, ian somerhalder, james corden, julia carey, nikki reed, camilla luddington, benjamin millepied, amal clooney, julia stiles, heidi pratt, amber tamblyn, molly sims, pharrell williams, george clooney, babies, zooey deschanel, kevin hart, tori spelling, bradley cooper, tim rosenman, rosie huntington-whiteley, hoda kotb, eniko hart, hannah jeter, c, cristiano ronaldo, helen lasichanh, access, benedict cumberbatch, natalie portman, scott stuber, alexis ohanian, ciara, spencer pratt
S20173 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime