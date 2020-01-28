All 9 Bodies Of Victims Recovered As NTSB Releases Video From Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Crash Site

Also available on the NBC app

The NTSB has just released detailed video showing their investigation into the helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people. The footage gives a close-up look at the remote area of the accident site wreckage for the first time. Investigators wearing face masks can be seen picking up debris and working to piece together what may have caused the fatal accident. The video was released on the same day that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that all nine bodies of the deceased have been recovered and they are working to identify them. There continues to be worldwide mourning for the death of the basketball legend from fans to celebrities. A petition has even been signed by 2 million people to change the NBA logo to be of Kobe Bryant.

