Alison Sweeney is the star and executive producer of Hallmark's "Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death" and she admits that she loves casting her friends on her new series. Alison reveals she cast her "Days of Our Lives" co-star Kristian Alfonso on the show and that she "wept" when they reunited on set. Awww! Tune in for more moments with Alison Sweeney.

