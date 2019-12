Also available on the NBC app

Alison Brie wasn't afraid to show some skin at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards! The "GLOW" star joked with Access Hollywood's Lilliana Vazquez about her low-cut red carpet look – and even joked that she brought her breasts as her accessory. Alison also fangirled over Video Vanguard Award recipient Missy Elliot and revealed which artists are at the top of her playlist.

