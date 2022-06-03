Main Content

Alicia Witt revealed that she was privately battling cancer when her parents tragically died in December. On Wednesday, the 46-year-old actress opened up about her cancer battle on her Instagram, revealing that she completed chemotherapy two months ago. In the celebratory post, the "Walking Dead" star shared a sweet video of her hitting a gong when she finished her treatments thanking the doctors for helping her through her journey and maintaining her privacy. "I'm so grateful to all those along the way during treatment who honored me by protecting my privacy during... For me, this was such a needed part of my healing - particularly given the horribly public tragedy that had happened in our family just as I was beginning my treatments," she wrote on Instagram.

