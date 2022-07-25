Alicia Vikander is opening up about her journey motherhood. While talking to The Sunday Times, the 33-year-old actress revealed she suffered a "extreme and painful" miscarriage. The Oscar winner now shares a 17-month-old son with her husband, Michael Fassbender. The pair met while filming 2014's "The Light Between Oceans." In the movie, Alicia's character suffers two miscarriages. She told the outlet that the film took on a "new meaning" after she experienced a miscarriage of her own.

