Alicia Silverstone revealed her 9-year-old son Bear just made a drastic move to have this long, luscious locks cut super short. The 44-year-old shared a video on Instagram of her son’s reaction to his haircut in the incredible hair transformation. The kiddo admitted he was nervous, but seemed happy with the final result. The “Clueless” actress who shares her son with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki is raising her kiddo to be confident decide how he wants his hair to look. Alicia admitted in September that her son was bullied for his hair but chose to keep it until long now. “Was it his decision? Yes. Did I cry inside as I watched him get it cut? Maybe… but did I try to stop him? Not for one second. The reason he chose to keep it for as long as he did was because he loved it so much! He just wanted to try something new,” the proud mom added alongside the video.

