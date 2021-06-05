Main Content

Alicia Silverstone is still rollin’ with the homies! The actress left fans totally buggin’ over her first Tik Tok video on Friday, recreating an iconic scene from her classic ‘90s movie “Clueless” with a little help from her 10-year-old son, Bear. Alicia even sported her signature yellow plaid blazer from the original film, but this time she gave her scene partner a loving hug at the end – a bit of a departure from the original version!

