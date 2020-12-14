Alicia Silverstone and Tom Everett Scott are dishing on their new film, “Sister Of The Groom.” The pair gushed to Access Hollywood over playing husband and wife again—they were last seen together in 2017’s “Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.” Alicia also shared her reaction to son Bear’s new buzzcut. “Sister Of The Groom” is in theaters, on digital and on demand on December 18.

