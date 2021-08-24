Susanna Valadez lost five family members to COVID-19. For over a decade, she has dedicated her life to helping children as a special education teacher, and she continued to do so during her unimaginable losses. But Susanna had an angel in her corner in Alicia Keys, who stepped in to remodel Susanna's home in collaboration with Amazon Home. Susanna told Access Hollywood all about the incredible surprise.

Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight