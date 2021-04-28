Also available on the nbc app

Alicia Key’s son, Egypt, is a musician in the making. The singer posted a sweet video of her 10-year-old son playing piano and singing “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by the Eurythmics on Tuesday. In the video, Egypt proved he could hold his own, riffing during certain parts of the song and harmonizing with his Grammy winning mom. This isn’t the first time Alicia has showed off her son’s talents, in 2019 she brought Egypt on stage at the iHeart Radio Awards to play piano during the live rendition of her song “Raise a Man.”

