Alicia Keys Reveals Key To Happy Marriage With Swizz Beatz: Making ‘Time For Each Other’

CLIP03/15/23

Alicia Keys is sharing her secrets to a happy marriage! The Grammy winner spoke out to the Wall Street Journal about her relationship with husband Swizz Beatz, revealing what keeps their bond so solid. The 42-year-old said, “Really carving out the time for each other. We all struggle with it. … There's so much to balance. There's so much to do. And you find yourself running and doing the things for school, for the kids, and doing all the things for your lists, for all the dreams you have in your career, and what you have to do next.”

