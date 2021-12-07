JoJo Fletcher Marries Jordan Rodgers 6 Years After 'Bachelorette' Engagement
CLIP 05/15/22
Alicia Keys spoke with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about her new album "Keys" and what fans can expect. The 40-year-old also speaks about her relationship with Swizz Beatz. "It's really all about showing up for each other. It's all about making the time for each other. It's all about creating special moments for each other," she said. Alicia's double album "Keys" featuring two versions "Originals" and "Unlocked" is out on Dec. 10.