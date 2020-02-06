Also available on the nbc app

Buckle your seatbelts! Alicia Keys got behind the wheel for the most epic surprise! The legendary singer disguised herself as a driver named Laura for "Undercover Lfyt," donning a red and black flannel shirt, a hat covering her hair and massive sunglasses hiding her face, to surprise clueless riders with a shock of a lifetime. The hilarious new videos follows Alicia's ride as she slowly reveals her true identity to the unaware passengers.

