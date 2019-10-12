Alicia Keys Gets Candid About Her 'Sickening' People-Pleasing Habit In 'Red Table Talk' Sneak Peek

Also available on the NBC app

Alicia Keys is not afraid to open up about her past struggles. In an exclusive sneak peek at her upcoming appearance on "Red Table Talk," the "Show Me Love" singer talks to Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones about always trying to diffuse tension. "If I didn't make it all right and perfect and good … It's so sickening. I'm so annoyed. I want to vomit at my own self," Alicia admits, explaining that she used to feel the need to "put the bow and the ribbon and the sparkly paper over everything." Alicia's "Red Table Talk" episode debuts Monday, Oct. 14 on Facebook Watch.

