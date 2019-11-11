Alicia Keys Expresses Frustration Over Labels After Her Son Feels Ashamed To Wear Rainbow Manicure

Also available on the NBC app

Alicia Keys is speaking out against the status quo. The Grammy winner expressed her frustration with "labels" in society after her 4-year-old son, Genesis, was scared to wear rainbow nail polish on his fingernails. "It gets concerning to me that we can't just explore these different sides of ourselves, these different energies that are within us," Alicia vented in an Instagram video. The singer, who shares two boys with husband Swizz Beatz, also argued that everyone should be free to explore their masculine and feminine energies.

