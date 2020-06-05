Also available on the nbc app

Alicia Keys, Charlize Theron, Ellen DeGeneres, Demi Lovato are among the many stars paying tribute to Breonna Taylor on what would have been her 27th birthday. Breonna was an EMT working on the frontlines at two different hospitals in Kentucky. She was fatally shot by police on March 13 during a raid at her home. John Legend wrote an op-ed to bring attention to Breonna’s story and call for the officers involved to be held accountable, while other celebrities shared birthday messages and calls to action on social media.

